Federal authorities warn of jury duty phone scam

The FBI and US Marshals said people across the country have been getting calls from from scam artists claiming to be court officers or law enforcement officials. They've been accusing people of owing money for missing jury duty.

Henderson man James Woods, said he got a strange phone call from someone claiming to be a court officer. Woods said the person on the other end of the phone accused his wife of missing jury duty.

"Those charges: failure to appear, abdication of civil duty, contempt of court, all sounded heavy," he said.

The man told Woods that his wife could end up in jail, but that he could clear everything up if they paid him close to $2,000. He asked the couple send the money on a prepaid debit card, Woods said.

"Here's where he blew it: he said 'Based on your address, I find it hard to believe that you don't have $2,000.' And I thought 'Bingo, that's the end of this conversation,'" Woods said.

A Clark County Court information officer said this has been a recurring scam.

The courthouse reminded everyone their staff would never ask for money or personal information over the phone, require people to pay using prepaid credit cards, nor demand fees adding up to thousands of dollars for not showing up to jury duty.

Woods said he's thankful he picked up on some of those warning signs and wanted to help alert others.

"I hope they catch him and lock him up. I'm afraid he's probably caught a lot of people with this. He's just very good, very convincing," he said.

Authorities encouraged anyone who thinks they were a victim of this crime to report it to a local U.S. Marshals Service office and the FTC.

US Marshals Service Office

https://www.usmarshals.gov/district/nv/index.html?

FTC

https://www.ftc.gov/

