Small plane makes emergency landing near I-15 south of Nevada-Ca - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Small plane makes emergency landing near I-15 south of Nevada-California border

Posted: Updated:
HALLORAN SPRINGS, CA (FOX5) -

A small plane made an emergency landing on the I-15 south of Nipton Road, near the California-Nevada border, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No one was injured in the landing of the single engine Piper P28A airplane, that had engine problems, according to the FAA. SBCFD reported there were two people on board.

The plane is registered to an owner from Claremont, California, according to the FAA.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.