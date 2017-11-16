Small plane makes emergency landing near I-15 south of Nevada-California border

A small plane made an emergency landing on the I-15 south of Nipton Road, near the California-Nevada border, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No one was injured in the landing of the single engine Piper P28A airplane, that had engine problems, according to the FAA. SBCFD reported there were two people on board.

The plane is registered to an owner from Claremont, California, according to the FAA.

