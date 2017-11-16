Las Vegas committee seeks public input for distribution of funds for 1 October victims

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund committee announced Thursday the group plans to facilitate two town hall meetings to discuss the distribution of funds for victims of the mass shooting on the strip on Oct. 1.

There will be two town hall meetings on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas, according to a statement from the committee.

The town hall meetings were scheduled to provide opportunities for public comment.

The 16-member committee, made up of community representatives, also released a draft protocol outlining how funds will be distributed to victims of 1 October.

The prioritization of individual claims start with death and permanent brain damage and paralysis, who "will receive the highest level of payment." The next listed were for physical injury claims for victims requiring hospitalization. People injured and admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of Oct. 1 are eligible, according to the website.

Victims’ families and survivors, as well as residents of the Las Vegas community, were encourage to provide their input.

The committee provided a link to the draft protocol here.

Written comments were welcomed to be submitted at: comments@lasvegasvictimsfund.org or by mail to Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, P.O. Box 551111, Las Vegas, Nevada 89155-1111.

For more information about the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, visit lasvegasvictimsfund.org.

