Police: Missing Las Vegas man may suffer from emotional distress

Metro police officers asked for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Bryan Hollins who was reported missing Thursday.

Hollins was last seen in the area of Gowan Road and Nellis Boulevard around 12 midnight Thursday morning, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, brown pants and black shoes, officials said.

Hollins may be suffering from severe emotional distress and has trouble communicating, police said.

Anyone with information about where he might be located, should contact the Metro Police Department at 702 828-2907 or 702 828-3111.

