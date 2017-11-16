Teen accused Sylvester Stallone, bodyguard of 1986 sexual assault in Las Vegas

Sylvester Stallone speaks on stage at the 47th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

A girl, who was 16-years-old at the time of the reported incident, accused actor Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard of sexual assault while filming a movie at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1986.

According to the Daily Mail, Stallone was filming “Over the Top” at the time of the encounter.

A police report obtained by the Daily Mail said the girl was staying with a family who had taken her in after her parents broke up. They arrived at the Las Vegas Hilton on July 18 and were planning on checking out on July 28.

On July 23, the girl met an actor in the movie who was playing the role of Stallone’s son at the arcade on the property. The 15-year-old actor introduced her and her cousin to Stallone.

On July 27, she was in the hotel in the area where the movie was being filmed. She said she was able to get an autograph from Stallone. He asked for her name and she told him. Then, he asked about her age and she replied she was 16 going on 17.

“She told me that Stallone asked her how she got such a build and she said that she just blushed,” the report stated. She said that during the conversation one of her friends had gotten a kiss on the cheek from Stallone and she had asked for a kiss at which time he replied, “that he would give her a kiss at a later date, that she would not forget.”

She said after the conversation she got another autograph from the director and left the stage area.

On another day, she returned to the filming location with a larger picture of Stallone and tried to get an autograph for her friend.

Stallone’s bodyguard, Michael Deluca, asked her if Stallone “made a pass” at her what she would do and she said she would probably make a pass back at him. Deluca gave her two room keys for a room on the 27th floor of the property and told her to go there as soon as possible.

About 30 minutes later, she met Deluca and Stallone in the hallway then all three went inside the room.

She went into the bedroom with Stallone and had intercourse while Deluca waited in the bathroom. She claimed Stallone asked if she ever “did it” with two guys at the same time and she said no. Stallone got Deluca from the bathroom and asked if he wanted a sexual act performed on him. She said Deluca then forced her to perform the sexual act. Then, he had intercourse with her. Stallone then engaged in a sexual act with her at the same time.

After they finished, Stallone made a comment that “they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did that they would have to beat her head in.” She said they laughed after he made that comment and she initially took it as a joke but was fearful after she left the room.

Afterward, she returned to her room on the third floor. She told police that she told someone she was traveling with about the incident.

The girl told police that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone then she would not pursue the matter, but because Mike became involved she did not know what she wanted to do.

Police asked the girl if she knew that by going to Stallone’s room that a sexual encounter would take place and she said initially, that she would agree to it. She then said she became undecided.

Police said they asked the girl “several times” if she wanted to file a police report. “During the interview she became emotionally upset numerous times, crying and sobbing and at certain points, unable to continue with the interview.”

The girl indicated that she was scared and ashamed, but did not want to prosecute. Adding, she did not want to talk about the incident anymore. She signed a “no prosecution form” and the matter was dropped.

However, on July 30, 1986, police retrieved the temporary concealed weapon permit issued by Las Vegas Metro police to Deluca. He was advised by police that he was no longer able to carry a concealed weapon in the Clark County area.

The Daily Mail reported Deluca was shot and killed by police in California in 2013.

