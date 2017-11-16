Crate and Barrel arrives in Nevada; opens store in Summerlin

Southern Nevada residents will now be able to shop at a massive new home decor store in Downtown Summerlin.

Crate and Barrel opened its newest location and first in Nevada Thursday morning.

"This seemed like the right fit," said Geri Given, Regional Director at Crate and Barrel. "This was the most natural sport for us to open."

According to a company representative, the 20,000-square-foot sales space will offer everything to outfit a home just in time for the holiday season.

The population growth in the Summerlin area, along with the growth in Crate and Barrel online orders in the Las Vegas Valley helped to sell the company on this new location.

Store employees are trained to help customers with home design questions, according to the company, and communicate with customers by email about products they liked in the stores.

"Crate and Barrel is one of the most sought-after home furnishing brands and is a great addition to Las Vegas retail," said Kevin Orrock, President of Summerlin for Howard Hughes Corporation.

