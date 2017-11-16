Man arrested for mass shooting threats at Las Vegas casino, church

Authorities said an Ohio man was arrested for threatening to carry out mass shootings at a megachurch and the Las Vegas casino where his estranged wife works.

The FBI said 28-year-old Wei Li was transferred from police custody to federal authorities Thursday after being charged in a criminal complaint with interstate communications of a threat and destruction of evidence.

Vicki Anderson, an FBI special agent based in Cleveland, said she is handling the case.

"Mr. Wei Li began texting his wife last week on Nov. 6, saying he wanted to kill her and shoot up a Las Vegas hotel and casino," Anderson said.

Li, a Cuyahoga Falls resident is accused of sending his estranged wife text messages threatening to kill her and commit mass shootings at a casino and a church with more than 1,000 members.

"He also said he was going to shoot up a church when 1,000 people were there, and he would blame all of his killings on her."

When police went to talk to Li he deleted the text messages he had sent his wife, but the FBI was able to recover them. No firearms were found in his home.

The FBI said Li acknowledged sending the texts to his wife but didn't intend to carry out the shootings, and the Las Vegas branch of the FBI says at no time was anyone in Las Vegas in any danger. Anderson says Li's wife did the right thing alerting them, even if the texts were just threats.

"So many of these mass shootings we see that people have known or heard comments but they didn't report it because they didn't think [the suspects] were serious," Anderson said.

Records don't indicate whether Li has an attorney, but he does have an immigration attorney who had no comment on the matter. The FBI says Li is not a US citizen but did not elaborate on his status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

