Arizona authorities issue warning of truck repair scam

Authorities in Mohave County have issued a warning of an on-going scam in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said for its residents to be on the lookout for a door-to-door repair service scam.

A Mohave County resident informed police that two men offered to fix a damaged bumper and a few other dents on a truck for a certain amount of money.

The victim agreed to the price after the men followed him home, but after payment, the homeowner noticed the damages were not fixed on the truck once a "heavy wax" was removed.

One of the men was described by authorities as being in his 50s with his counterpart in his 20s. Both had short hair and the younger man was missing a tooth.

The scammers were driving a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck with black lettering advertising their repair service inside magnetic red square signs, according to police.

The two subjects also had a 10-year-old boy with them, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. They said their businesses were located in parts of California and Arizona. However, a phone number given to the victim was no longer accepting calls.

Authorities in Arizona wanted to warn the public of these two as they believed this incident was a scam.

Police advised anyone with more information on this situation to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0755.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.