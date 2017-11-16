Encore Beach club hiring for pool season - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Encore Beach club hiring for pool season

Posted: Updated:
The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File) The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Encore Beach Club is hiring for the upcoming pool season. 

Interviews will take place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. 

The resort is hiring for marketing model cocktail servers and marketing model bartender positions. 

Applicants can apply online at wynncareers.com

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.