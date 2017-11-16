Zappos hosts Vegas student-run farmers market

The nation's largest student-run farmers market is taking place in downtown Las Vegas at Zappos.

Green Our Planet, with several other partners, are helping to create a market where produce from Las Vegas schools will be on sale.

Event organizers said students from 32 Clark County schools will sell produce from their gardens on Thursday between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Having our students participate in the farmers market elevates their education by teaching them entrepreneurial and business skills. That's not something you can teach easily from a textbook," said Gary Manning, a special education teacher at Coronado High School.

The Outdoor Garden Classroom Program, founded by Green Our Planet in 2013, is a comprehensive learning experience for elementary to high school students. It focuses on nutrition, financial literacy, and conservation education.

Thursday's farmers market will feature over 300 students from the county with proceeds going back to the schools to expand and maintain their garden programs.

"At Coronado High School, we have been using our school garden to educate special needs students in nutrition, teamwork, and patience, while hopefully preparing them for an agriculture or horticulture-related career," said Manning.

Since 2013, Green Our Planet said it has had over 100 schools run more than 370 farmers markets throughout Clark County.

Click here for more information on Thursday's event.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.