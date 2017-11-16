Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of B Street and Van Buren Avenue at 10:48 p.m. and found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Citing in the preliminary investigation, police said people in the area heard an argument then several gunshots. Afterwards, the victim was found on the street.

A suspect is not in custody, police said. The motive is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's homicide section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

