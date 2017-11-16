Las Vegas mass shooting survivors and victims file lawsuits

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

Hoping for answers and access to documents, 1 October victims filed 14 new lawsuits.

They join at least three others who already filed lawsuits following the mass shooting.

As lawsuits from the 1 October shooting stack up, attorneys representing concert goers in this latest series of lawsuits claim the tragedy could have been stopped and hope that legal action will help prevent another shooting like this in the future.

"We want to get access to documents and discovery that either MGM or Live Nation has in their possession so we can determine how these events can be prevented, specifically this one," said Antonio Romanucci, an attorney connected to the case.

Romanucci is a Chicago based lawyer. His firm is representing family members of people killed at the Route 91 Festival, shooting victims and concert goers who are facing post-traumatic stress disorder.

The fourteen separate lawsuits are against companies that Romanucci argues could have stopped Steven Paddock from killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

They include MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay, the concert organizer Live Nation, as well as the makers and sellers of bump stocks.

With so many questions still remaining about the 1 October investigation, Romanucci says more victims are seeking legal action in order to get some of the answers they're looking for.

"These people need answers and are looking for closure and the only way we can get closure is by filing lawsuits and getting information," Romanucci said.

