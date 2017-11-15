Construction equipment, fire trucks up for grabs in Las Vegas auction

For anyone looking to impulse-buy a fire truck or wanting to get their hands on giant construction equipment, the TNT Auction is a unique opportunity.

The auction features around 500 cars, industrial cleaning equipment, furniture and much more. All were used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, Clark County School District and other government agencies.

The items are posted on the website tntauction.com

Auction staff said people can also stop by the TNT Auction site Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bidding is slated to start Saturday at 8 a.m. and David Johnson with Clark County encouraged those looking to bid to register and check the items out beforehand.

"If you don't have a bidding card, you can participate and you'll have to get in line to get a bidder card and we will start at eight whether you have the card or not. I would highly encourage you to come down and register it doesn't. It cost any money to register and you'll have your bidder card you'll be good for Saturday," he said.

Lot items are sold as is, and Johnson said they've sold out of all items the last few auctions. They've also made $3.3 million for the municipalities that participate.

The address is 4320 Stephanie Street, off East Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier's Park.

