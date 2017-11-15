Marijuana Business Convention returns to Las Vegas

The 2017 Marijuana Business Convention has blown back into town. It returns this year with a buzz after the legalization of recreational marijuana, which organizers said has impacted the convention.

'MJBIZCON' has been dubbed the Super Bowl of the Marijuana industry, this year its numbers are up by over 7,000 people, drawing in 18,000 pre-registered vendors, buyers and more.

Organizers even said they had to cut some of the exhibitors this year because there wasn’t enough room. Chris Walsh of Marijuana Business Daily, one of the event organizers believes with recreational pot blending into the Las Vegas landscape, it’s helped the business grow which in-turn draws in new customers and vendors.

Walsh also said although the conference is aimed at professionals and investors, another big change this year is that people across the spectrum came out to learn how to get a piece of the billion dollar industry.

“You have people who were probably against marijuana at some point in their lives and then said maybe it isn’t that bad,” Walsh said. “Or maybe try to get in on it on the business side, now that it’s becoming legal, it’s not the devil weed people said it was."

"You have people who are ambivalent, who are here for the same reasons and then you have business people from the mainstream business world who were successful in other industries looking for their next project," Walsh continued.

The convention is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 4-day event ends on Friday at 4 p.m.

