Las Vegas family pleads for help to solve 2016 cold case

The mother of a young woman brutally murder along with her boyfriend at a Las Vegas apartment in 2016 pleaded for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

During a press conference Wednesday, Lt. Dan McGrath, of Las Vegas Metro police, said Sydney Land and her boyfriend, Neo Kauffman were brutally murdered in their apartment near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way on Oct. 27. McGrath said nobody has been arrested in connection with the case.

McGrath said Land was an "innocent victim" and if she was not with Kauffman she may not have been a victim of the crime. Investigators believe Kauffman may have been the target and they discovered he was associated with criminal activity.

Land's mother said her family wants closure. Adding after a year of no resolution and no peace, it is "disheartening as a parent that this is back at square one."

"After a year people forget who these victims are," she said. Adding, her daughter was one of the most genuine people with a kind-hearted soul.

Land's mother asked anyone who might remember a conversation or anything to contact police. She said she doesn't want anyone else to go through what her family is going through.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

