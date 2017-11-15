Copy-Lockdowns lifted at 3 Sparks schools

Lockdowns lifted at 3 Sparks schools - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - Three schools in Sparks were placed on a lock down for about a half hour after an armed suspect briefly holed up inside a nearby house.

The lockdown began shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agnes Risley Elementary and Sparks Middle schools. Alice Maxwell Elementary was added shortly after but the lockdowns were lifted just after 10:30 a.m.

Sparks police say the suspect initially refused to come out, but cooperated with officers after a police negotiator arrived. They say the situation was resolved so quickly that they didn't have a chance to issue any public alerts.

Classes were continuing on a normal schedule Wednesday afternoon.

