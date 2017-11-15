Officials link 7 cases of Legionnaires' disease to Rio hotel-casino

Las Vegas area health officials have confirmed seven cases of Legionnaires' disease after an outbreak was reported at the Rio hotel-casino.

An investigation into the reports of Legionnaires' disease at the property was reported back in June.

Wednesday, officials with the Southern Nevada Health District released a statement stating testing and monitoring of the hotel's water system continues with recent tests showing low to no presence of the bacteria.

In June, two guests who stayed at the hotel on separate occasions tested positive for the disease that presents as pneumonia.

Other reports then trickled in as guests left Las Vegas and were diagnosed in their hometowns.

The SNHD said it continues to work with the Rio and that the hotel has installed a secondary disinfection system as part of its water management program to ensure the safety of its guests.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.