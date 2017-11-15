Report: Former CCSD teacher's assistant dragged special needs student

A former Clark County School District elementary school teacher's assistant charged with child abuse dragged a special needs student several feet across the floor, according to an arrest report.

The report for Theodore Levrich said he was caught on camera putting a shoe on an 8-year-old boy at Doris French Elementary School when the student got up from the chair. Levrich pushed the child back in the chair, then placed his hand on the child's head and pushed it towards the table. The child eventually went to the back of the room and Levrich followed him. He grabbed the student as he struggled to get away.

[RELATED: Former CCSD teacher's assistant charged with abusing children at elementary school]

At that point, a 7-year-old student was lying on the floor and Levrich "violently" grabbed her and pulled her off the ground. He then swung her about two feet in front of him. The girl eventually walked away and Levrich went back to the boy to try to lift him off the ground. Levrich dropped the boy on the ground then dragged him for several feet.

During an interview with police, Levrich said he was "not prepared for the level of violence" that he encountered when dealing with the special needs student. He further stated that he did not receive special education training and only learned what his co-workers taught him.

He told police the boy was an extremely violent and dangerous child.

Citing the investigation, police said a review of Levrich's training showed he completed mandatory video training. Police added, the behaviors of the students did not justify corporal punishment.

Levrich was charged with two counts of felony child abuse for the incident that occurred. He no longer works for the school district.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.