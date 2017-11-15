Rebirth of Monte Carlo on Vegas Strip continues with new steakhouse

Changes and additions continue at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino as it morphs into Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hogsalt Hospitality unveils Bavette's Steakhouse and Bar amid the evolving landscape at the Monte Carlo.

The restaurant describes itself as a stylish departure from a traditional steakhouse, one that embraces French flair without the formality and an acclaimed Chicago classic.

A dash of French flair will be added to time-honored steakhouse traditions such as dry-aged bone-in ribeyes, lamb chops, and mulch-tiered seafood towers.

Bavette’s speakeasy roots will also show in a curated cocktail program that is punctuated by four Old Fashioneds, each with a different base, according to restaurant representatives.

MGM Resorts said it is transforming the Monte Carlo property into two distinct hotel experiences: The NoMad Las Vegas and Park MGM.

MGM has partnered with the Sydell Group for the transformation process that includes changing every element of the Monte Carlo.

Bavette's Steakhouse is one of the new additions and part of the rebranding of the property.

MGM reports that the official rebrand of Monte Carlo to Park MGM is slated for completion in the first half of 2018.

Click here for more information on Bavette's steakhouse. It will be open nightly after 5 p.m.

