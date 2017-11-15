City of Henderson accepting applications for WinterFest parade

Help make Henderson brighter this holiday season by entering the city's WinterFest Evening Light Parade.

The city is accepting applications for the parade through Nov. 27. Registration is $50 per entry or $25 for non-profits.

Entries for this year's parade must be decked out in lights and reflect the theme "Dazzling Desert Holidays." Judges will score the participants and award the first place float $1,000. Second and third place floats will be awarded $750 and $500, respectively.

The awards will be presented at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Henderson Events Plaza during the WinterFest celebration, which is scheduled on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, carolers, Santa, and more.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can download an application online.

