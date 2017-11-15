Jewelry, purses worth $250K stolen from Encore hotel room in Las Vegas

While Las Vegas boulevard looked busy on Monday, one tourist said the real hustle and bustle happened at the Encore Hotel over the weekend.

During a short vacation to Las Vegas, Jeffrey Berk said he lost big, with thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from his Encore Hotel suite.

He said the items included expensive watches, jewelry and bags, all valued at a quarter million dollars.

On Monday, Berk offered a $25,000 cash reward to anyone who returns his stuff, no questions asked.

On Saturday night, Berk was out in the town with his wife. He said they left their hotel room, with keys in hand and headed out to the Tony Bennett concert, but when he returned, the room wasn’t how he left it.

“The hotel door was open, the deadbolt was open in the room,” Berk said. “I immediately realized two of our laptops were gone, and I did an inventory of the room. My watch roll was gone, my wife's watch roll was gone, a piece luggage a Louis Vuitton rolling bag was taken."

He said in total, thieves made off with over $250,000 worth of merchandise from his Encore Hotel suite, including a $12,000 Hermes Birkin bag, a $50,000 Cartier bracelet and a $125,000 Chopard watch set.

“These are things that we buy and own because they have a high resale value,” Berk said. “It is no different than an Apple stock for us financially."

Berk has made a living by successfully sourcing and delivering top of the line authentic Hermes Birkin handbags, purchased by the likes of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Keyshia K'aoir.

And he's no stranger to the valley, spending a lot of vacation time and money at the Encore hotel, he said.

“I'm going to suggest I've spent at least 150 nights here." “So for someone whose been coming here over and over again, I'm absolutely shocked that the hotel has never apologized to us, they never said 'Mr. Berk, we're shocked this happened.'"

Instead, he claims he’s been met with backlash for going straight to the police, who said they have a couple leads.

“As told to me as recently as three hours ago the leads. PD are pursuing are still some employees," he said.

The Encore who sent back a statement saying in part: "We are fully cooperating with Metro on this matter and have communicated that to the guest. As an alleged theft, Metro is the investigatory expert on this matter as they are with all alleged thefts."

As for Berk, he said he does plan to return to Las Vegas in the future, but next time, he'll try another hotel.

“How I feel now is totally dejected."

Metro police confirmed they are investigating this burglary, and said if anyone has information to call crime stoppers at (702)385-5555.

