Bicyclist killed in crash with cab near Flamingo and Eastern

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a taxi cab near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue Tuesday night, according to Metro police.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a bicyclist was heading east on Flamingo Road and was making a U-turn or left turn onto Euclid Street when a Ford Transit Connect that was heading west on Flamingo struck the bicyclist just after 6 p.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver "immediately stopped" and did not show signs of impairment.

An investigation is ongoing.

