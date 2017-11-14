Moped rider seriously injured in northwest Valley crash

A LVMPD patrol car diverts traffic near the scene of a "serious" crash (LVACS).

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that seriously injured a moped rider in the northwest Valley.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on 3455 Cliff Shadows Parkway, near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a moped was traveling south on Cliff Shadows Parkway when it was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. The man on the moped was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The moped rider was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Metro initially reported that he died, but later said he was seriously injured.

There is a fatal traffic collision at 3455 Cliff Shadows Pkwy. Please expect delays if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/GZG1ZBSY6j — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) November 15, 2017

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.