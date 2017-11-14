MGM making staffing cuts at Mandalay Bay

MGM Resorts announced Monday it is making staffing cuts at Mandalay Bay.

It said several hundred of the 7,400 employees there are being affected, but that the company is trying to minimize the impact of each employee. MGM said it expects staffing to be brought "back up to normal" by early Jan.

Here is our on the record statement regarding staffing levels at Mandalay Bay. We do not have anyone on camera who can speak to this today.

MGM Resorts released the following statement:

It has been a long-standing practice that many properties in Las Vegas make adjustments in staffing levels in the 4th quarter to reflect business levels. We have disclosed publicly that occupancy this year at Mandalay Bay will be slightly lower than normal. We are trying to handle this with the least possible interruption to our employee's schedules, but in some cases, reduced schedules may not be sufficient. We are striving to impact as few employees as possible.

