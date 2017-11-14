Victim of early morning west Las Vegas park attack speaks out

The victim of an early morning west Las Vegas park attack spoke out. (FOX5)

“I never imagined it would happen to me,” the victim of a Saturday morning attack at Desert Breeze Park said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in West Las Vegas. The victim said she wanted to start her 39th birthday on a good note.

“I woke up with energy and was like 'I’m going to go running.’”

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, headed to the park near Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive.

“Right before I got to the one-mile mark, someone came right behind me, had his hands wrapped around my neck and I dropped to the floor.”

The woman said the suspect told her ‘you’re beautiful,’ and demanded she take her clothes off.

“He kept trying to take my pants off,” she said.

The woman tried to fight him off, but she said the man would not give up. She screamed for help but no one was close enough to hear her so she thought of another idea.

“I just kept on telling him I’d give him money and his fixation changed from trying to get me naked to 'O.K. give me money.’”

The two of them went to the Vons across the street.

“He was like ‘Pretend to be my girlfriend.’ I was like 'O.K.'”

The woman said she did not know if the man had a gun, so she cooperated. Once inside the grocery store, the woman withdrew $200 from a grocery store ATM machine. The woman said she kept calm the entire time.

“I didn’t want to raise a red flag. I was afraid that he was going to kill me. He said he was going to kill me.”

The suspect took off then she went running to the nearest clerk who called police.

“I was like depressed. Very sad. I just wasn’t expecting it.”

The woman said she canceled her birthday plans. She had not gone to work as of Monday, but she said she was speaking out because she wants police to find her attacker before he hurts someone else.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else who is out jogging. Just realize your surroundings.”

The victim is also planning to buy a gun for the home. She also said she has enrolled in Campbell Defense Academy in Las Vegas. The owner, Allison Campbell, said she is an NRA certified firearms instructor and a personal defense instructor among other certifications.

“Today’s world is becoming such a dangerous place, it really doesn’t matter if it’s in the morning or at night, attackers are attacking people all the time.”

Campbell suggested running in pairs, telling loved ones about whereabouts and avoiding headphones.

“Make sure you keep your situational awareness up, keep your ears open, and look behind you every once in a while.”

Campbell also said to carry some sort of self-defense measure when possible.

“Whether it be pepper spray a taser or a fire arm, there are so many different objects to project yourself in the vent you can’t physically defend yourself."

