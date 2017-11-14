Graffiti artist paints tribute to 3-year-old Ayden Brown who died of cancer

A Las Vegas artist painted a tribute mural for Ayden Brown, the three-year-old Las Vegas boy who died of cancer last week. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas artist painted a tribute mural for Ayden Brown, the three-year-old Las Vegas boy who died of cancer last week. The mural is located on Antelope Way and Westcliff Drive in west Las Vegas.

Artist Kitos Luceros said he was inspired to honor Ayden because his nephew was diagnosed with brain cancer at nine months old and a friend's son Carson at age six, just three days after was diagnosed. Luceros said he met Ayden at the hospital about three months ago.

Luceros said the painting was going to be a surprise for Ayden's mother, Lindsey Licari. He said there was some confusion by police whether he was allowed to do the painting on a wall at that location, but he was eventually approved.

The same artist painted 58 hearts as a memorial to those killed in 1 October.

