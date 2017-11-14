Married couple charged with murder after good Samaritan killed trying to stop robbery

A married couple faces murder and robbery charges after police said they stole $38 worth of groceries, then fled by running over a man, killing him as he tried to stop them, police said.

According to North Las Vegas police, on Sept. 16 at 6:43 a.m., Michael Maria Falus, 38, entered an AM/PM in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, at about 7 a.m, and took several items. She left the store and got in the driver's seat of an sport utility vehicle. Someone approached the passenger's seat, told her husband Larry Allen Gray, Jr., 43, to "give me the stuff" in an attempt to take back what was stolen. Gray was seen pushing her hands off of the door.

The SUV is seen on surveillance video backing up, then a good Samaritan tried to stop her from leaving the scene in her vehicle by walking in front of the SUV's grill. It then accelerates, hitting the man, running him over with the driver's side wheel, dragging him, and then running him over once more with the rear wheel, according to the report.

The man was taken to a hospital with several skull fractures where he was pronounced dead, police said. According to the report, he was a homeless cleaned up trash around the store in exchange for free drinks and food.

Witnesses said Falus "did it on purpose" and "hit the gas hard." One witness followed the SUV, writing down the license plate number and calling 911 before losing them.

Falus and Gray were taken into custody in Reno by members of the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Both were taken back to North Las Vegas where they were booked into the Las Vegas City Jail. Surveillance video posted to fox5vegas.com was used as evidence during questioning.

Falus was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for engaging in prostitution and she was once arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police also said she had a problem with methamphetamine. She was also known as Michelle Falus.

Gray was on probation for intentionally ramming an occupied vehicle, using the same SUV that was used in this robbery.

Police said he was charged because he had talked about fleeing Las Vegas with Falus, he was the passenger during the time when the man was killed, and he pushed the witness's hands away to "facilitate escape."

Falus was booked for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. Gray was booked for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

