Married couple charged with murder after good Samaritan killed trying to stop robbery

Police are seeking the public's assistance in catching a sexual predator in west Las Vegas.More >
Some Las Vegas casinos have reevaluated security policies to keep guests safe and prevent tragedies in the wake of the 1 October shooting.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical injury crash Monday morning.More >
The family of 3-year-old Ayden Brown is holding a Celebration of Life event Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.More >
A former Clark County School District elementary school teachers' assistant is charged with abusing two children earlier this year, according to police.More >
A convicted felon wanted for the murder of his wife in Las Vegas has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List."More >
Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen boy dead and two others injured in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in a Silverado Ranch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.More >
Crews are installing the first set of bollard safety posts along the southern portion of the Las Vegas that are meant to keep pedestrians safe.More >
