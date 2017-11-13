Raider Nation tailgates and celebrates groundbreaking in Las Vegas

The Raiders organization has stressed this past year, that a football team isn’t just moving to Las Vegas, but a family is coming to the community. (FOX5)

The Raiders organization has stressed this past year, that a football team isn’t just moving to Las Vegas, but a family is coming to the community. Despite the groundbreaking ceremony being invite-only, that didn’t stop Raider Nation from crashing the party.

"This is a sports story of the year; Raiders to be out here in Las Vegas, it's a beautiful thing," Raiders fan Reggie Lambert said.

"A prayer come true. Can I say it any better? Been here since 1993, gone to Oakland many times, now they're in my backyard, literally my backyard," Raiders fan Virgen Rodriguez said.

Hundreds of fans showed up Monday, hosting one of the first tailgates on Russell Road, hoping to get a glimpse of the historic night.

"It's happening, it makes it so much more real. It's substantial, ground is moving, the sign is going up, everyone is excited. I can't wait 'til they get here," Raiders fan, Jack Slammy said.

It wasn't just a celebration outside for the fans, but inside for the men and women who will build the 65-thousand seat, state-of-the-art NFL stadium.

"If you look back at the city of Las Vegas we see tonight, yes it all feels real, shovels in the ground, that's all great. But when you look at the view where the stadium is going to be, this is a real project, this is a legacy, history all things you said the past 18 months," Stadium Authority board member, Tommy White said.

For fans, it's a game. For workers, it's a job. But for the Raiders, it's home.

"We've never really had a home that we could call our own and this is just a proud moment for the organization and everyone that has worked so hard to put it together," Raiders President Marc Badain said.

"I don't think I'll have to be involved in any more groundbreakings. So, I'm excited about tonight and it hasn't sunk in, I'll say that," owner Mark Davis said.

"Las Vegas is the new home for Raider Nation and the Raiders," Lambert said.

