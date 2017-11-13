Raiders officially break ground at new stadium site in Las Vegas

The Raiders officially broke ground at the Russell Road site in Las Vegas for the team's new stadium, slated to open in 2020. (FOX5)

Team owner Mark Davis, President Marc Badain, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

"The greatness of the Raiders is in its future and thanks to all of you, the future is now," Davis said.

"They call us the Silver State and you know now, we are the Silver and Black state," Sandoval said.

The move from Oakland to Las Vegas was approved in March.

The event was hosted by comedian George Lopez and featured performances by singer Judith Hill.

Watch the full groundbreaking ceremony from start to finish below.

