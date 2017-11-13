Metro identifies officer involved in fatal Silverado Ranch shoot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro identifies officer involved in fatal Silverado Ranch shooting

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD respond to 780 East Pyle Avenue (Chris Lee / FOX5). LVMPD respond to 780 East Pyle Avenue (Chris Lee / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police released the identity of the officer involved in a shooting that originated as a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 11.

Officer David Nesheiwat, 33, opened fire at a suspect after he refused to drop his 9mm handgun while he strangled a woman in front of a convenience store on 780 East Pyle Avenue, near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue. 

Metro said officer Nesheiwat has been employed with the LVMPD since Jully 2006. He is assigned to the South Central Area Command and was placed on routine administrative leave pending a review of this incident, a release said. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

