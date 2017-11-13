Metro: Armed carjacking couple rob victims before fleeing

The two carjacking suspects are shown in this surveillance video still leaving a business after using stolen credit cards (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking assistance from the public to identify an armed carjacking couple that targeted two people on Oct. 24.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking in the area of West Smoke Ranch Road and North Torrey Pines Drive. Two victims and the stolen vehicle were located at this location when they arrived. Police said the victims were unharmed.

According to the investigation, the driver of the stolen vehicle and a passenger parked in front of a town home. The driver left the vehicle running and went inside the residence while the passenger waited.

Moments later, a gold-colored car pulled up behind the running vehicle and a man exited the passenger side. He entered the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and told the passenger to get out of the vehicle. The suspect drove away while the gold car followed closely behind, police said.

Police said a neighbor helped the two victims follow the stolen car to a nearby apartment complex. They located the stolen vehicle, the man and a woman accomplice who were ransacking through the victim's belongings.

The man then lifted up his shirt exposing a black handgun in his waistband. The two suspects fled the area in the gold car and left the victims' vehicle behind.

Police said a short time later the victims' realized their credit cards were used at two different locations. A surveillance video clip shows the man and woman leaving one of the businesses.

Anyone with information leading to the arrests of the carjacking suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Bolden Area Command at 702-828-3347.

