Former CCSD teacher's assistant charged with abusing children at elementary school

A former Clark County School District elementary school teachers' assistant is charged with abusing two children earlier this year, according to police.

Theodore Levrich, 61, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse for an incident from April 21 at Doris French Elementary School near Hacienda Avenue and Pecos Road.

The then-special programs teacher's assistant is accused of pushing one student and dragging another across the floor there, CCSD PD said. Levrich was hired on Jan. 30, 2017 and was fired on April 25.

