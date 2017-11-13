Las Vegas Lights FC names head coach - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Lights FC names head coach

Posted:
Jose Luis Sanchez, AKA "Chelis," tapped as Las Vegas Lights FC head coach. (Idris Erba/Las Vegas FC Lights) Jose Luis Sanchez, AKA "Chelis," tapped as Las Vegas Lights FC head coach. (Idris Erba/Las Vegas FC Lights)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Lights Football Club announced its new head coach for the inaugural season. 

The team tapped Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, commonly referred to as "Chelis," as the first head coach. He will make history as the first head coach to hold that position with clubs in the first and second divisions of professional soccer in both the United States and Mexico. 

Sola is currently an analyst on ESPN Deportes' daily soccer show "Futbol Picante." His careers as a head coach began with Puebla in 2006 and his experience in Mexico also included head coaching stints with Estudiantes Tecos, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Venados F.C. He was also the head coach of Chivas USA in 2013. 

Sola will begin working with the Las Vegas Lights immediately while completing his obligations with Futbol Picante through the end of 2017. 

He will be formally introduced during a press conference on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Inspire Theater on 107 Las Vegas Boulevard South. The event is open to the public. 

