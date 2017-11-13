Fuel prices rise in Las Vegas rise for second week

Fuel prices in the Las Vegas Valley rose for a second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reported the average price of gasoline rose 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.67 per gallon. It compared to the national average with also increased 1.5 cents per gallon to $2.55 per gallon.

Including the change in price on Sunday, prices in Las Vegas were 18.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 1.2 cents per gallon higher than last month. The national average increased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 39.8 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The state average remained unchanged from last week's price of $2.80 cents per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy, said motorists are not seeing the typical falling fuel prices during the fall season and added, "I'd expect to see come cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up."

