Crews installing steel posts along Vegas Strip for safety

Crews install bollards on the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 13, 2017. (Alyssa Deitsch/FOX5)

Crews are installing the first set of bollard safety posts along the southern portion of the Las Vegas that are meant to keep pedestrians safe.

Officials say the thick steel posts are capable of withstanding impact from a 15,000-pound (6,804 kilogram) vehicle traveling at 55 mph (89 kph).

The new safety measure comes after drivers plowed down pedestrians in New York and Barcelona, Spain.

It is also in response to a 2015 event where police say a female driver intentionally drove onto the sidewalk, hitting 37 people and killing one.

Crews began installing the posts early Monday and will continue working each weekday from midnight to 11 a.m.

They say it will take several months to install the initial 800 bollards.

Another 7,500 bollards will be installed next year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.