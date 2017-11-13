Las Vegas murder suspect added to FBI's 10 most wanted list

A convicted felon wanted for the murder of his wife in Las Vegas has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List."

During a press conference on Monday, the FBI said they are looking for Jesus Roberto Munguia. He is a known gang member with a violent criminal history and has been charged with the July 2, 2008 kidnapping and murder of his wife.

Authorities said Munguia and his wife were estranged and accused each other of infidelity. When he threatened to kill her and their four children, ages six to 12, she left their Las Vegas home with the children. A few nights later, he convinced his wife to return home and when she did, he locked the kids in a room and forced his wife into her car. Then he drove her to an unknown location, bound her hands with seatbelts and used jumper cables to tie her neck to the car's headrest. At some point, he beat her to death with a "blunt object, possibly the handle of a tire jack." Afterwards, he drove back to the house, parked the car in the driveway, and left. The victim's sister found the beaten and bound body in the car.

Munguia was charged in Nevada with kidnap and murder with a deadly weapon on July 3, 2008. He was also charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said Munguia was born and raised in Los Angeles and he is a known member of the Southern California gang TEPA 13. He also has an extensive criminal record including several counts of car theft and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. Before the murder, there were several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Munguia has ties to Southern California especially Los Angeles and Bakersfield. He also may have left the country for Mexico.

Munguia has several features that may help someone recognize him including a tattoo of a teardrop near his left eye and a tattoo of the letters "PA" on the back of his neck. He is also missing his right index finger.

Anyone with information on Munguia is urged to contact the local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online.

