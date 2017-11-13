Henderson Chamber of Commerce to recognize small businesses - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson Chamber of Commerce to recognize small businesses

Posted: Updated:
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is asking community members to vote for small businesses for an upcoming award. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is asking community members to vote for small businesses for an upcoming award. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is recognizing small businesses in the area. 

Monday is the last day to vote in the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's 18th annual Small Business and Economic Development Awards. 

There are six categories including, all in the family award, business on the rise award, customer service award, innovation award, outstanding community service award and outstanding nonprofit award. 

The winners will be announced on Nov. 30th at the Green Valley Resort Awards Gala. 

To vote for a business, click here

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.