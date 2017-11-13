Henderson Chamber of Commerce to recognize small businesses

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is asking community members to vote for small businesses for an upcoming award. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is recognizing small businesses in the area.

Monday is the last day to vote in the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's 18th annual Small Business and Economic Development Awards.

There are six categories including, all in the family award, business on the rise award, customer service award, innovation award, outstanding community service award and outstanding nonprofit award.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 30th at the Green Valley Resort Awards Gala.

To vote for a business, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.