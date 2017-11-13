Rock 'n' Roll Marathon takes over the Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SLIDESHOW

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon takes over the Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A runner celebrates at the finish line (LVCVA / Las Vegas News Bureau). A runner celebrates at the finish line (LVCVA / Las Vegas News Bureau).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More than 40,000 runners from 73 countries took over the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. Along the way, participants were treated to live musical acts and entertainment.                           

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.                                                       

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.