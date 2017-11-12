Teen shot and killed outside North Las Vegas home, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen boy dead and two others injured in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday morning.

North Las Vegas police officers were dispatched to a shooting incident on the 2100 block of Crawford Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive at 5 a.m., a release said.

A group of people was outside the house when police arrived. Officers located two individuals, a 16-year-old boy, and a 26-year-old man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A short time later, officers learned an 18-year-old man was also shot and had been taken to a hospital before police units arrived, police said.

All three victims were transported to UMC where the teen boy later died. The other two men sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that an argument ensued between the group at a house. The argument escalated into a shooting and the three victims were shot by an unknown suspect. According to police, the suspect was gone by the time units arrived at the scene.

The victims and suspect apparently knew each other which lead investigators to believe this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

