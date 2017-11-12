Woman escapes from sexual predator in west Las Vegas park

Police are seeking the public's assistance in catching a sexual predator in west Las Vegas.

Officers were called to a business across the street from Desert Breeze Park, located near Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive, at about 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 with reports of an attempted sexual assault.

A woman told police that she was jogging in the park when a man tackled her from behind. The attacker then demanded her to take off her clothes while he attempted to pull off her shorts.

The victim fought back and told the man she'd pay him if he would leave her alone. The suspect agreed to this, according to Metro.

The two then walked to a business across the street and the woman yelled for help, before withdrawing any money, and the assailant took off from the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 6' tall and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and red beanie, a gray hoodie with black shorts.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

