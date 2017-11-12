Ayden Brown, 3, dies from cancer; family holds 'Celebration of Life'

The family of 3-year-old Ayden Brown is holding a Celebration of Life event Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Ayden Brown lost his long battle with stage 4 lung cancer on Nov. 3 according to his mother.

Lindsey Licari, Ayden's mother, confirmed his passing in a Facebook video that was posted that evening:

Today, I lost my son. In this world, there was not one doctor, one person that could offer my son any options at all. And he aspirated and stopped breathing. And I tried to do CPR and bring Ayden back. But I wasn’t able to. And they tried again, the hospital six times. And even when I saw lines straight, I still knew God could still help him. But Ayden’s body couldn’t take anymore. So today, I lost Ayden because we live in a world that doesn’t prepare for child cancer. And I am broken in so many ways. But they messed with the wrong mom and the wrong kid. Childhood cancer will never be the same now after Ayden. And I will never stop. I will never stop, until you guys stop letting these kids die. Because my son fought to live. He fought his whole life. He fought his whole life to live. And you filled him with poison until his organs couldn’t take it anymore and his body fell apart. So you think they took my son and it’s not going to change something about cancer? Then you’re wrong. Because that little boy was my entire life. He was my entire life. And I had to watch my son dwindle away in front of my face and there was nothing I could do about it. There was nothing I could do about it no matter how much help I could get my son. No matter who I called, there was nothing I could do. But I knew if this disease was going to take Ayden, everybody in the world would know who my son is. Everybody will know Ayden Setoshi Brown. He was three years old. He could tell you every planet in the solar system. He was phenomenally smart and he loved me so much and I loved him too. He didn’t deserve to die. These kids don’t deserve to die. And if I can do anything in my power, I will make sure that no mother feels how I feel today and have to put their kid in a bag.

Sunday's memorial service will be held at MEET Las Vegas, located at 233 S. 4th Street, near the downtown area.

The Celebration of Life event will be open to the public and start at 12 p.m. Ayden's mother said all are welcome to say their goodbyes to her sweet son.

FOX5 first shared Aden's story and it captured hearts across the nation and garnered thousands of dollars in donations for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

The pair went to Arizona for treatment. Doctors there told them Brown had three weeks to live but he surpassed that number. They moved back to Las Vegas where Licari researched holistic and herbal medicine. She received help from a herbal doctor and other mothers who went through this.

Licari said the financial help from the community paid for all of their expenses in Arizona, medical equipment in their home, appointments and more.

"Ayden has been amazingly blessed with support and love but there's a lot of families out there suffering and don't have a voice and don't have resources," Licari said.

For more information on Brown and see how you can help with the fight against childhood cancer visit here.

