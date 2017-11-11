Domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting in Silve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting in Silverado Ranch neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LVMPD patrol vehicles block off Pyle Avenue after an officer-involved shooting (Kurt Rempe / FOX5). LVMPD patrol vehicles block off Pyle Avenue after an officer-involved shooting (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Silverado Ranch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Cervantes said officers were originally dispatched to a domestic disturbance situation at 5:30 p.m. at a convenience store on Pyle Avenue and Pollock Drive, near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue.

The incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting, Lt. Cervantes said. The suspect was shot at least once and transported to UMC Trauma. The condition of the suspect was not immediately available. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.