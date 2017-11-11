Armed man strangles woman, police open fire killing him in south Valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in a Silverado Ranch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Cervantes said officers were originally dispatched to a domestic disturbance situation at 5:38 p.m. at a convenience store on 780 East Pyle Avenue, near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue. On arrival, officers encountered an armed man who was strangling a woman outside of the business.

Police said a 10-year-old girl, the couple's daughter, was nearby and officers took her to a safe area.

The incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting, Lt. Cervantes said.

Officers repeatedly issued verbal commands for the man to drop his 9mm handgun and asked the woman to try and step away from him, police said. Once officers saw the man pointing his handgun directly at the woman, an officer fired their weapon four times.

The man was struck at least once and dropped to the ground. The woman was also struck by a bullet in her stomach but officers could not determine whether she was shot by the man or the officer since they both had the same weapon.

The man and woman were transported to UMC Trauma where the man died of his injuries. Police said the woman is stable and is expected to survive.

She was able to get in contact with her daughter over the phone, according to police.

At this time, the area of Pyle and Pollock are closed to traffic pending the investigation. Metro expects to have more details within 72-hours.

Pyle Avenue at Pollock Drive is closed to traffic while we continue to investigate an officer involved shooting at that location. Please find alternate routes. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/8SSG4gkBhI — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 12, 2017

