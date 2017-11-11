Vegas shooting memorial moving to Clark County Museum

A row of 58 crosses dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting stand behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).

A memorial honoring the victims of the 1 October shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard will be moved to a museum in Clark County.

Officials said the crosses produced by Greg Zanis, which were dedicated to those who perished while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, will become part of a permanent collection at the Clark County Museum.

Zanis drove nearly 2,000 miles from the Chicago area to put up the crosses behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign just days after the October incident.

Sunday, workers will begin the removal process of the memorial, according to the County, after a scheduled ceremony at 9 a.m.

Commissioners will declare Sunday "Greg Zanis Day" and present the 66-year-old carpenter with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

County officials said the museum staff hopes to complete the moving process by the end of the day with plans on having the crosses on a public display at the museum until Dec. 17.

In addition to the crosses, other 1 October tributes have also been collected by the museum. These additions will be added to the county collection for a future completed display according to officials.

The Clark County Museum is located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway and open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

