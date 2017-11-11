Vegas police investigate homicide on Rancho Drive - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas police investigate homicide on Rancho Drive

Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation on Rancho Drive during overnight hours on Nov. 11, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation on Rancho Drive during overnight hours on Nov. 11, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene in the north part of town Friday night. 

Officers were called to the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Metro said a man was found shot at that location and was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. 

Detectives had road closures in the area for their on-scene investigation. 

Authorities did not release any further immediate details.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

