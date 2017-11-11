Heightened security for Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The 1 October shooting has brought additional security measures to the Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon 2017 event.

Forty-thousand runners are expected to take part in the marathon on Las Vegas Boulevard - the biggest event on the Strip since Oct. 1.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it has added 350 officers, multiple barriers and will have eyes everywhere in order to help protect the marathon runners.

"We're prepared to go into this weekend and make sure this is a safe event," said Metro Capt. Andy Walsh.

Many participants told FOX5 that the shooting has not deterred them and that running in the Vegas marathon is more important than ever in order to honor the victims.

"Now, it's just not being afraid to live your life, you shouldn't be afraid to go anywhere, experience things," said Jamee Paluay, Rock 'n' Roll marathon runner.

The event takes over the Las Vegas Strip starting on Nov. 11. Click here for more information.

