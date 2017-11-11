Facebook page created to reunite 1 October survivors and heroes

Ashton Zyer said she gets emotional when she reads the posts on the 'Find My LV Hero' Facebook page.

"Yeah, that one really affected me," she said with tears starting to well up, after reading a post about a man who was shot in the back during the 1 October shooting. The victim was searching for the two men who helped him stop the bleeding and load him into a car.

Zyer set up the Facebook page in the days after the tragedy. More than a month later, it has more than 3,000 likes, and has become a place where the community has come together to help survivors find their heroes.

"After the shooting I kept getting feeds on my Facebook page that said 'Thank you, this person helped me and I don't know where I would be without them,'" Zyer said. "I thought, 'I wish there was a spot where people could go where they would be looking for each other,' and then I thought, 'Well why don't I start a spot.'"

It didn't take long for the Facebook page to take off, and Zyer said so far it has helped reunite at least 35 survivors.

Zyer was urging everybody to get onto the page and share posts to help reunite more survivors and heroes.

