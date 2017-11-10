Cooking grease to blame for Las Vegas house fire

A pan of cooking grease that caught on fire at a Las Vegas home caused thousands of dollars in damage Friday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the incident at 2:40 p.m. on Biltmore Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Arriving crews found light smoke coming from the one-story home. The fire started in a pan on the stove, it spread to the cabinets and the attic. Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than five minutes.

The kitchen, attic, and roof were damaged in the fire, the department said. Damages were estimated at $25,000.

Three people were displaced in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires in the Valley, according to the department.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.