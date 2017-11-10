Pedestrian killed in crash in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on Nov. 10, 2017. (Source: LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in east Las Vegas Friday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he or she later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Road closures were in place during the investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the pedestrian.

