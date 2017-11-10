Las Vegas man struck, killed while crossing Boulder Highway

Police were blocking traffic lanes on Boulder Highway due to a fatal crash on Nov. 10, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in east Las Vegas Friday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

Officers said a man was attempting to cross the street, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital but passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment according to police.

Authorities had road closures in place at the intersection during their investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed once family has been notified.

